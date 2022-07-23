Mangaluru

Two wagons derail at Mangaluru Junction

Two wagons of a goods train derailed at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station on Friday night.

The derailment of the wagons however did not affect movement of any passenger train, said officials of the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway. The wagons were being moved for routine maintenance, officials said.

While one wagon was re-railed by Saturday morning, workers were re-railing another wagon thereafter and completed it by noon.

Operation of other passenger trains was going on unhindered at the station.

