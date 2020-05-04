Two vehicles to collect throat swabs launched in Mangaluru

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivas Poojary launched two mobile swab collection vehicles here on Sunday.

While one vehicle has been given by the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Nirmiti Kendra, the other has been given by Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty. Keys of both the vehicles were handed over to District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bayari.

The Nirmiti Kendra has altered its vehicle to enable collection of swabs from two persons at a time without coming in contact with them. Five persons can travel in this air-conditioned vehicle which has an intercom facility to speak to persons whose swabs are collected. A public address system has also been fitted. The Nirmiti Kendra has used ₹ 4.5 lakh of its savings for procuring the vehicle and making these modifications.

Similarly, Dr. Shetty has converted a mini-luggage vehicle into a swab collection centre. “I have used the model of a vehicle used by the Delhi Government,” he said and added that he spent ₹ 2.5 lakh on it.

Dr. Bayari said that they will chalk out a plan to make use of the two mobile swab collection vehicles which will quicken the process of collection of swabs. The district administration was using a KSRTC bus that has been modified into mobile fever clinic, he said.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh and Project Director of Nirmiti Kendra Rajendra Kalbavi were present.