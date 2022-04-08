Two trains to get additional AC coaches
Two pairs of trains operating through Mangaluru Junction will be provided with additional air-conditioned coaches.
A release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway said Train Nos. 22620/22619 Tirunelveli-Bilaspur-Tirunelveli express would be provided with one additional AC 3-tier coach replacing two second class coaches with effect from May 1 and May 3 respectively.
Train Nos. 12617/12618 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Lakshadweep Express would be provided with one AC 3-tier economy class coach replacing one second class coach with effect from June 1 and June 4 respectively.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.