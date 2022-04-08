Mangaluru

Two trains to get additional AC coaches

Two pairs of trains operating through Mangaluru Junction will be provided with additional air-conditioned coaches.

A release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway said Train Nos. 22620/22619 Tirunelveli-Bilaspur-Tirunelveli express would be provided with one additional AC 3-tier coach replacing two second class coaches with effect from May 1 and May 3 respectively.

Train Nos. 12617/12618 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Lakshadweep Express would be provided with one AC 3-tier economy class coach replacing one second class coach with effect from June 1 and June 4 respectively.


