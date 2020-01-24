Two trains to be diverted

Train No.16603 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express leaving Mangaluru Central from January 25 to February 9 will be diverted via Kottayam, skipping stoppages at Ernakulam Junction, Thuravur, Cherthala, Mararikulam, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, and Haripad.

The train will be provided with additional stoppages at Ernakulam Town, Kottayam and Chengannur.

Train No.12432 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin station on January 26, 28, February 2 and 4 will be diverted via Kottayam, skipping stoppages at Ernakulam Junction and Alappuzha. The train will be provided with additional stoppages at Ernakulam Town and Kottaya.

This is for track maintenance in the Alappuzha-Ernakulam section in Thiruvananthapuram division, an SWR release said.