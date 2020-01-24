Mangaluru

Two trains to be diverted

more-in

Train No.16603 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express leaving Mangaluru Central from January 25 to February 9 will be diverted via Kottayam, skipping stoppages at Ernakulam Junction, Thuravur, Cherthala, Mararikulam, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, and Haripad.

The train will be provided with additional stoppages at Ernakulam Town, Kottayam and Chengannur.

Train No.12432 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin station on January 26, 28, February 2 and 4 will be diverted via Kottayam, skipping stoppages at Ernakulam Junction and Alappuzha. The train will be provided with additional stoppages at Ernakulam Town and Kottaya.

This is for track maintenance in the Alappuzha-Ernakulam section in Thiruvananthapuram division, an SWR release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
railway
Mangalore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 12:36:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/two-trains-to-be-diverted/article30637528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY