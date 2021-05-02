Mangaluru

Two trains cancelled

The Railways has cancelled two trains on the Konkan Railway network, including Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly day special express, temporarily due to reduced passenger patronage in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

A release from KRCL here said that Train Nos 06211/06212 Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur was partially cancelled between Mangaluru Junction and Karwar. The train would operate out of Mangaluru Junction to and from Yeshwantpur from Monday till further advice.

Similarly Train Nos 09260/09259 Bhavnagar-Kochuveli-Bhavnagar Special Weekly Express would be fully cancelled from Tuesday from Bhavnagar and from Thursday from Kochuveli.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2021 6:55:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/two-trains-cancelled/article34464932.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY