Two trains cancelled

The Railways has cancelled two trains on the Konkan Railway network, including Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly day special express, temporarily due to reduced passenger patronage in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

A release from KRCL here said that Train Nos 06211/06212 Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur was partially cancelled between Mangaluru Junction and Karwar. The train would operate out of Mangaluru Junction to and from Yeshwantpur from Monday till further advice.

Similarly Train Nos 09260/09259 Bhavnagar-Kochuveli-Bhavnagar Special Weekly Express would be fully cancelled from Tuesday from Bhavnagar and from Thursday from Kochuveli.