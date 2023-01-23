Two theft accused arrested in Brahmavar

January 23, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

A special team of Udupi police, led by Brahmavar Circle Inspector Anantapadmanabha, arrested two persons allegedly involved in theft of ornaments from Rajesh Poojary, a hotelier, in Sastana in September 2022.

The police identified the arrested persons as Rajesh Devadiga, 38, of Kaup, and Mohammed Riyaz Hosmar, 39, of Karkala.

Following the crime, the special team tracked movements of past theft case offenders who have been released on bail. On January 22, the team waylaid the car in which the two accused persons were taking away ornaments near Sayabarakatte. The two reportedly admitted that the ornaments were the ones stolen from the house of Rajesh Poojary.

The police recovered ₹15 lakh worth ornaments, a car, a motorycle and a scooter.

The police said Devadiga was involved in 12 cases of theft registered in Udupi, Padubidri, Kaup,Shirva and Karkala Rural police stations. Hosmar was involved in the murder and extortion of Florine Machado of Karkala in 2018. He was also involved the dacoity at Rajadhani Jewellers in Manjeshwar of Kerala in 2021. The two met each other in Hiriyadka Prison in Udupi, the police said.