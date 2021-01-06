Two teachers test positive in Dakshina Kannada district

Mangaluru

06 January 2021 00:59 IST

One of them is from Balapa and the other Subrahmanya

Two teachers from Government Higher Primary School were among the 44 who tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday.

According to Block Education Officer from Sullia H.D. Mahadev, the two teachers from Balapa and Subrahmanya, respectively, had undergone RT-PCR test before reopening of classes on January 1. Pending result, the teacher in the Balapa school took classes for students of Classes 6 and 7, while the teacher from Subrahmanya stayed away from school.

On Tuesday, the Health Department personnel informed the two teachers that their results had returned positive for COVID-19. Both the teachers were asymptomatic and they are under home quarantine. Mr. Mahadev said that action has been taken to do RT-PCR test for all students in Balapa. The school will remain closed for 17 days, he added.

36 discharged

According to a bulletin from Dakshina Kannada district administration, 36 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Tuesday and the number of active cases stood at 375.

A fine of ₹ 21.59 lakh has so far been collected in 20,325 cases of people not wearing face masks, the bulletin said.

In Udupi

With 26 new cases and seven patients discharged, the number of active cases in Udupi stood at 109, said a bulletin from the Udupi district administration.

A fine of ₹ 20.69 lakh has so far been collected in 19,107 cases of people not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms, the bulletin added.