Two students from city do well in JEE (Advanced)

Two Class 12 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Panambur, have fared well in the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), results of which were declared on Sunday.

Ranjana B. Kasangeri of the school secured 14th rank in the Scheduled Tribes category and 3,913rd rank in the general category and Vaishnavi R. Lakkalkatti of the same school secured 153rd rank in the Scheduled Castes category and 8,927 rank in the general category.

“I am not interested in research. Instead, I want to study either Electricals or Computer Science in the Indian Institute of Technology at Mumbai,” Ms. Kasangeri said.

Ms. Kasangeri said that it was a surprise to her as she did not expect the 14th rank in the category. “I was expecting a rank below 30th but not below 20th in the category,” she told The Hindu.

The student said that in the general category she expected a rank below 5,000 and not below 4,000.

Ms. Kasangeri has qualified for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), a scholarship programme of the Union Department of Science and Technology. Hence, she is eligible to join the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

“But my heart is in studying engineering and not research,” she said and added that she did take tuitions and prepared for two hours daily for the JEE.

Ms. Lakkalkatti said that she would take up Electricals in Mumbai or Chennai IIT.

In addition to regular studies she devoted three hours daily to prepare for JEE and other competitive examinations.

She did go to tuitions to prepare for JEE.

The school recorded 100 % pass in both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted recently.