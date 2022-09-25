Two students found dead in sea near Malpe

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 25, 2022 23:56 IST

Two BE students from Manipal Academy of Higher Education drowned in the Arabian Sea, while one went missing after they went for a swim in Hoode beach near Malpe, on Sunday.

The Malpe Police gave the names of the deceased as Nishant and Shanmuga, both hailing from Bengaluru. A search is on for Shrikar Gupta, who hails from Visakhapatnam.

The police said that the three were among 15 students who went to the beach in the evening. The three students were caught in the strong currents and were swept away. As local fishermen, firemen and police joined the search, two bodies were found on the shore.

The police said that all the three students were studying at MAHE’s International Centre for Applied Sciences. While Nishant was in the second year of the course, the other two were from the first year.

Superintendent of Police Akshay Hakay said that the students had gone for a swim at an isolated and unsafe location of the beach. “Even fishermen do not land their boats at this place,” he said and advised students and tourists against venturing into the sea through unsafe locations.

