Two students die in road accident near Manipal

Two students from Manipal died after the motorcycle in which they were travelling hit a median near Kambadakone Flyover on National Highway 66 in Udupi on Sunday.

The police gave the names of the students as 19-year-old Tarun Kumar Reddy and 18-year-old Aditya Reddy, both hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

The police said the two took a motorcycle on rent and were riding towards Murdeshwar. The rider lost control over the vehicle and hit the median. The rider and the pillion fell off the vehicle.

Apatbandhava Ibrahim and a few others rushed to the spot and arranged to send the injured to hospital. The two died before reaching the hospital, the police said.

The Byndoor Police have registered a case.