Two students booked for assaulting PU student in Mangaluru

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 17, 2022 23:12 IST

The Mangaluru East police booked two students on charges of assaulting a second year PU student near Nantoor junction on September 15.

In a complaint, Shreeyank,17, said as he was walking across Babbuswamy Daivastana, his two friends – 15 and a 16-year-old boys respectively – called him for a talk on September 15. The two boys then assaulted Shreeyank with sharp weapons. Injured Shreeyank received treatment at a private hospital.

The police booked the two boys for offence under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. The police inquired the boys in presence of their parents and filed a report before the Juvenile Justice Board, which will take further action, the police said

Suicide

A 24-year-man was found dead in his house in Kabyadi at Manipal police station limits of Udupi district on Wednesday, September 14.

The Manipal police said Prathvi Kulkarni was found hanging from the roof of the room in the house. Kulkarni was under distress for the last few days following his failure in the BAMS examination, the police said.

(Those in distress or facing suicidal tendency can contact Arogya Sahayavani 104 or contact Mental Health helpline 08046110007).

