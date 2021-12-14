Two students arrested

Mangaluru

14 December 2021 01:02 IST

The Ullal police on Monday arrested a dental and a nursing student for alleged illegal possession of 220 grams of cannabis. The police said Adarsh Jothi, 22, hailing from Thrissur. and Yoyal Joys, 22, from Kottayam, were found carrying cannabis near Bagambila area.

The two were booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

