Mangaluru

Two struck by lightning, die

Two persons died after being struck by lightning at Yerugundi Falls, near Puttige Gram Panchayat of Moodbidri, on Monday. The Moodbidri Police gave the names of the deceased as Maniprasad Poojary (22) and Yashwanth Mugera (22), both from Kanchibailu Padavu, near Moodbidri.

The police said that the deceased were among the five persons who had gone to the falls. At around 5.30 p.m., there was heavy rain accompanied by lightning. Poojary and Mugera died on the spot after being struck by lightning. Praveen Kumar, Ganesh and Sandeep, who suffered burns, have been admitted to a private hospital in Moodbidri.

Based on a complaint from Sandeep, the Moodbidri Police have registered a case of unnatural death.


