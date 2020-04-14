Two SDPI activists arrestedfor inflammatory posts

Two activists of Social Democratic Party of India were arrested for uploading inflammatory posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on social media.
Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha gave the names of the accused as Mohammed Iliyas and Abdul Bashir.
In a statement here on Tuesday, Mr. Harsha said that these inflammatory posts, in the context of COVID-19, were posted on Facebook page “Mikalto Bisaya”. There was a broader network of people behind this act and the Cyber Crime Police were tracking the culprits, some of whom were operating from abroad.
The accused were booked under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, Sections 188, 153, 505 of Indian Penal Code and provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, he said.
