Two Sahyadri College projects to get ₹ 80 lakh grants

The Vision Group on Science and Technology (VGST) under the State government has selected two projects of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru, to sanction a financial assistance of ₹ 80 lakh for 2019-20 to establish two centres of excellence.

The grant is to set up the Centre of Excellence in Digital Forensics Intelligence and Cyber Security and the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, according to a release from the college.

Ananth Prabhu G. is the Principal Investigator and Harisha is the Co-Principal Investigator in the Centre of Excellence in Digital Forensics Intelligence and Cyber Security Cell.

Its main objective is to create benchmark framework for network and system forensics for the benefit of modern society, capacity building of law enforcement agencies, legal practitioners, including judges, faculty and students of higher learning and offer courses on cyber security with interactive portal.

The release said that Pushpalatha K. is the Principal Investigator and Duddela Sai Prashanth is the Co-Principal Investigator in the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Its objective is to foster research, to develop solutions to address societal problems and to become an artificial intelligence (AI) competency centre to provide a platform for collaboration between industry and academia. It would also help impart AI-based high-quality training for students and faculty members of institutions of higher education and engage them in design thinking.

VGST promotes science and technology education and research in the State, the release said.