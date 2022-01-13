Two robbers arrested after dramatic pursuit by ASI, colleagues in the heart of Mangaluru

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Varun

Sheer presence of mind and pursuit by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his colleagues attached to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner’s office on January 12 resulted in the arrest of a gang of robbers operating in the heart of the city.

While Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar was leaving for lunch on January 12, he and other personnel saw one person chasing another in Nehru Maidan, opposite his office. The Commissioner told his colleagues to see what was happening. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Varun and other personnel chased the duo and brought them to the office.

On inquiry, one of them told the police that the other, along with his accomplices, had snatched his mobile phone and were running away. The accused was identified as Shamanth, a resident of Attavar. The snatched mobile phone was with his accomplices. Police made Shamanth call his accomplices and tell them to come to Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

As police followed Shamanth near Hampankatte, one of the accomplices, Harish Poojari, sensed danger and attempted to flee. He boarded an autorickshaw. Immediately, Varun chased the autorickshaw and pulled him out. The suspect got down, but fled from the spot. Varun pursued him and pinned him down. He asked passers-by to help him secure the suspect.

Mangaluru South police have registered a case of robbery and are looking for another accused, Rajesh, a resident of Ullal, who is said to be a part of the gang.

Complimenting the personnel led by ASI Varun, Commissioner Shashi Kumar announced a cash reward of ₹10,000 for them on January 13. He said that arrest of the gang members could help the police crack cases of robbery in the heart of the city.