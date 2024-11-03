Two Rajasthan youth who cheated Amazon delivery partner of ₹11.45 lakh in Mangaluru arrested

The Mangaluru city police have arrested two Rajasthan youths on the charge of cheating an Amazon delivery partner of ₹11.45 lakh by stealing two cameras during delivery.

According to the Urwa police, the youths first ordered 12 articles, including two cameras, under a fictitious name Amith. They paid ₹11.45 lakh for two cameras in advance while the remaining 10 articles were ordered under cash on delivery.

When the articles were ready for delivery, the youths asked the delivery executive of Mahindra Logistics Company, delivery partner of Amazon, to come near Bharath Mall, Bejai, on September 21. One of them, who identified himself as Amith, received 10 articles by paying cash while the OTP for receiving the two cameras did not match and he asked the delivery executive to deliver them the next day. He cancelled the order for cameras the next day and got the refund of ₹11.45 lakh online.

Suspecting foul play behind cancellation of the order, the delivery partner opened the two parcels of cameras and found some other low priced articles in them. But the two parcels had the original labels of the cameras.

Sheshadri, vigilance senior executive of Mahindra Logistics Company, filed a complaint with police. The Urwa police checked the CCTV footage of Bharat Mall area. The police found one among the two youths engaging the delivery executive in receiving cash (for 10 articles), while at the same time another youth quickly swapped the labels of two parcels (having cameras) with the parcels of two lower-priced articles, by diverting the attention of the delivery executive.

Thus the youths managed to cleverly add the parcels of two cameras with the 10 articles ordered under cash on delivery. The remaining two parcels had only the original labels of cameras but inside it had low-priced articles.

The police tracked the movement of the accused, who were found taking a flight to Rajasthan from Mangaluru International Airport the same day. The two accused carried the bag containing the cameras with them. The police found that the accused had used false names to obtain SIM card and Aadhaar card.

The arrested persons, Raj Kumar Meena, 23, and Subhash Gurjar, 27, created a fake account on OLX and sold the two cameras after reaching Rajasthan, the police said.

The police found that Meena similarly stole expensive articles from Mysuru and five other tier-two cities in the country. Getting a tip-off about Meena’s act to take delivery in Salem, the city police took the help of Tamil Nadu police to arrest Meena on October 4. The Urwa police took custody of Meena on October 18 and arrested Gurjar on October 28. The police recovered from the accused ₹11.45 lakh, which is the sale proceeds of the two cameras.

The accused are facing charges of stealing 10 expensive mobile phones and two iPhones in 12 criminal cases registered in Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. While two cases were registered in 2019, the remaining 10 cases were registered in 2024, the police said.