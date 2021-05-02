Two prison inmates in verbal clash

MANGALURU

02 May 2021 20:10 IST

A verbal clash between two inmates has forced the District Prison authorities here to relocate one of the inmates to a different block in the prison.

The incident occurred on Friday evening between Sameer and Abhishek lodged in the C Block of the prison.

According to Barke Police, Sameer, who was in a corner of the block, questioned the way Abhishek was offering prayers at the other end of the block.

There was a heated exchange of words between the two and some inmates came to support Abhishek. As the noise of the verbal duel increased, the prison personnel rushed to the block along with police and shifted Sameer to another block.

The prison officials filed a complaint against Sameer and Abhishek at the Barke Police Station.

Last week, a group of 20 inmates assaulted two inmates and a few prison and police personnel that led the prison officials to shift the 20 inmates to three prisons across the State.