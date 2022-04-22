Two petitioners in hijab case return home without appearing for 2nd PU exam in Udupi

PU students entering an exam centre to appear for the 2nd PU exam at Government PU College on Car Street in Mangaluru on April 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

April 22, 2022 13:24 IST

The two students had gone to the college and collected their hall tickets

Two of five second-year students of Government Pre-University College for Girls, Udupi who had approached the High Court of Karnataka seeking a direction to their college to be allowed to wear hijab in the classroom did not appear for the final examination, which began across Karnataka on April 22.

The two students Aliya Assadi and Resham from the commerce stream went to the college and collected their hall tickets in the morning to appear for the Business Studies paper at Vidyodaya Pre-University College in Udupi, which is their examination centre.

They requested the principal of Vidyodaya Pre-University College to allow them to appear for the examination wearing hijab. The principal told them that, as per the government order, they can’t be allowed to appear for the examination with hijab before trying to convince them to remove the veil and attempt the exam. They were given some time to decide. Eventually, the two students walked out of the college around 10.45 a.m.

Of the remaining three students, Aliya Banu, who is also from the commerce stream, did not turn up. The other two girls Almas A H and Hazra Shifa are from the science stream.