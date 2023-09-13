Two persons killed in Udupi district

September 13, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Two persons, including a 61-year-old motorist, were killed in separate accidents reported in Udupi district on Wednesday.

The Brahmavar police said Vaman Acharya, 61, died after his scooter was hit by a car in Uppinakote of Varamballi village, off National Highway 66, on Wednesday morning.

The police said that the car driven by Sumitra, from Brahmavar to Kundapur, suddenly swerved left and hit Acharya’s scooter.

The Injured Acharya was taken in an ambulance to a private hospital at Brahmavar where he succumbed around 10.30 a.m. The Brahmavar police registered a case against Sumitra under Sections 279 and 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the other case, Ashwath Shetty, 34, of Ajekar, died after his motorcycle was hit by a private bus at Nandikur-Madaranagadi junction, according to the Padubidri police.

The police said Harish Kumar, the driver of Shri Navadurga Prasad private bus going from Padubidri towards Karkala, negligently moved the bus to the right and hit the approaching motorcycle. The injured Shetty was taken to a private hospital in Udupi where he succumbed.

The Padubidri police registered a case against Harish Kumar for offences punishable under Sections 279 and 304(A) of IPC.

