Two persons arrested for cheating octogenarian

They forged signatures to take away his land

The Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime police on Friday arrested Ashok Kumar and Reshma Vasudev Nayak for allegedly forging signatures of an octogenarian and taking away his land.

In the compliant, 84-year-old Christine Edwin Joseph Gonwalice said that he signed an agreement in March with the two accused persons for sale of his 77-cents of land in Mooda Tonse village of Udupi district. The accused had agreed to pay ₹2.27 lakh per cent of land. The accused paid advance of ₹30,00,000 and promised to pay remaining amount in six months.

As the accused were unable to pay the remaining amount, they called Mr. Gonwalice for registration of 40 cents of land. Gonwalice then left to Bengaluru. Following a call by his relative about construction at the said land, Gonwalice discovered that the accused had forged his signature and they had registered the entire 77 cents of land in their names. The two were also are accused of forging Gonwalice’s signature and applying to Udupi Urban Development Authority for change of land use.

The two arrested persons are accused of offences punishable under Sections 406, 409,417, 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded them to police custody for seven days, the police said.