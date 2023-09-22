ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons arrested, ₹ 1.75 lakh worth MDMA seized

September 22, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch sleuths on Friday arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 35 grams of synthetic narcotic drug MDMA worth ₹1.75 lakh from them.

The police gave the names of the arrested as P.S. Abdul Aziz, 31, of Tekkaru in Uppinangady and Akshith Kumar, 26, of Katipalla 3rd Block, Surathkal.

On a tip-off about the sale of MDMA to students in areas around K.S. Rao Road, the CCB sleuths raided a place and arrested the two persons. Apart from 35 grams of MDMA, the police also seized two mobile phones, a digital weighing machine, and ₹600 in cash. A case was registered against the two in Mangaluru North police station.

The police said Aziz is accused in three cases of alleged drug peddling registered in Urwa police station in Mangaluru and in Uppinangady and Vitla police stations in Dakshina Kannada. Aziz was released on bail a fortnight ago.

