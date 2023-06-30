ADVERTISEMENT

Two passengers handed over to RPF personnel at Mangaluru Junction railway station

June 30, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The two had allegedly broken a few window panes and damaged the seats in the coach of Train No. 22629, Dadar-Tirunelveli Superfast Weekly Express, while it was traversing between Surathkal and Mangaluru Junction

The Hindu Bureau

Three travelling ticket examiners on board Train No. 22629, Dadar-Tirunelveli Superfast Weekly Express apprehended two passengers who had created ruckus in one of the general compartment coaches and handed them over to the Railway Protection Force personnel at Mangaluru Junction on Friday, June 30.

Identified as Prasad and Jaya Prabu, both residents of Theni district, Tamil Nadu, the two had allegedly broken a few window panes and damaged the seats in the coach while the train was traversing between Surathkal and Mangaluru Junction, according to officials. TTEs K. Babu, Srinivas Shetty and Thimmappa Gowda, who were working between Madgaon and Mangaluru Junction, apprehended the miscreants with the help of passengers.

Mangaluru Junction RPF Inspector Manoj Kumar Yadav said the miscreants, working as labourers in coconut plantations, were travelling from Madgaon to Tirunelveli. Following arguments with fellow passengers over sharing seats, the two who were in an inebriated condition, took out their machets and caused damage inside the coach to threaten passengers. Later, RPF handed over the miscreants to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Mangaluru Central.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

GRP Inspector Mohan said medical examination of the accused was under progress and an FIR would be registered later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US