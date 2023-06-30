Two passengers handed over to RPF personnel at Mangaluru Junction railway station

June 30, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Three travelling ticket examiners on board Train No. 22629, Dadar-Tirunelveli Superfast Weekly Express apprehended two passengers who had created ruckus in one of the general compartment coaches and handed them over to the Railway Protection Force personnel at Mangaluru Junction on Friday, June 30.

Identified as Prasad and Jaya Prabu, both residents of Theni district, Tamil Nadu, the two had allegedly broken a few window panes and damaged the seats in the coach while the train was traversing between Surathkal and Mangaluru Junction, according to officials. TTEs K. Babu, Srinivas Shetty and Thimmappa Gowda, who were working between Madgaon and Mangaluru Junction, apprehended the miscreants with the help of passengers.

Mangaluru Junction RPF Inspector Manoj Kumar Yadav said the miscreants, working as labourers in coconut plantations, were travelling from Madgaon to Tirunelveli. Following arguments with fellow passengers over sharing seats, the two who were in an inebriated condition, took out their machets and caused damage inside the coach to threaten passengers. Later, RPF handed over the miscreants to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Mangaluru Central.

GRP Inspector Mohan said medical examination of the accused was under progress and an FIR would be registered later.