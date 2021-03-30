Two passengers booked for smuggling

In two incidents, sleuths of Mangaluru Air Customs filed cases against two passengers on the charge that they smuggled 405 grams of gold worth ₹18.75 lakh into the international airport on Monday.

According to a release from Customs, the officials intercepted Sukkur Moideen Kunhi (48) of Kasargod in Kerala and Misri Naseemul Gani (44) of Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada, soon after they landed by SpiceJet and Air India flights, respectively, from Dubai.

While one had concealed gold in a specially designed footwear, the other passenger had concealed gold in his mouth.

The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner Kapil Gade and his team.