Two pairs of trains reintroduced

The Railways has reintroduced two pairs of trains as reserved special trains from Mangaluru.

A release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway here said that Train No 06605 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Daily Reserved Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 7.20 a.m. to reach Nagercoil at 11.20 p.m. the same day with effect from January 6 till further advice.

Train No 06606 Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central Daily Reserved Special will leave Nagercoil at 2 a.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 6 p.m. the same day with effect from January 7. The train will have one AC Chair Car and 18 second class sitting coaches.

Train No 06323 Coimbatore Junction-Mangaluru Central Daily Reserved Special will leave Coimbatore Junction at 7.55 a.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 6.50 p.m. the same day from January 6. Train No 06324 Mangaluru Central-Coimbatore Junction Daily Reserved Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 9 a.m. to reach Coimbatore Junction at 7.55 p.m. with effect from January 7. The train would have 12 second class sitting coaches.