Mangaluru

Two pairs of trains reintroduced

The Railways has reintroduced two pairs of trains as reserved special trains from Mangaluru.

A release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway here said that Train No 06605 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Daily Reserved Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 7.20 a.m. to reach Nagercoil at 11.20 p.m. the same day with effect from January 6 till further advice.

Train No 06606 Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central Daily Reserved Special will leave Nagercoil at 2 a.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 6 p.m. the same day with effect from January 7. The train will have one AC Chair Car and 18 second class sitting coaches.

Train No 06323 Coimbatore Junction-Mangaluru Central Daily Reserved Special will leave Coimbatore Junction at 7.55 a.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 6.50 p.m. the same day from January 6. Train No 06324 Mangaluru Central-Coimbatore Junction Daily Reserved Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 9 a.m. to reach Coimbatore Junction at 7.55 p.m. with effect from January 7. The train would have 12 second class sitting coaches.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2021 11:46:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/two-pairs-of-trains-reintroduced/article33475557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY