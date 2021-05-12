Mangaluru

Two pairs of trains cancelled

The Southern Railway has cancelled the services of two pairs of trains temporarily due to poor occupancy.

A release from Palakkad Division here said that Train No 02685 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central daily superfast special will remain cancelled from May 14 to May 31. Its pairing train, No 02686 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central daily superfast special, will remain cancelled from May 15 to June 1.

Train No 06323 Coimbatore Junction-Mangaluru Central daily special will remain cancelled from May 14 to May 31. Train No 06324 Mangaluru Central-Coimbatore Junction daily special will remain cancelled from May 14 to May 31.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2021 6:31:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/two-pairs-of-trains-cancelled/article34542948.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY