Two pairs of trains cancelled

The Southern Railway has cancelled the services of two pairs of trains temporarily due to poor occupancy.

A release from Palakkad Division here said that Train No 02685 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central daily superfast special will remain cancelled from May 14 to May 31. Its pairing train, No 02686 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central daily superfast special, will remain cancelled from May 15 to June 1.

Train No 06323 Coimbatore Junction-Mangaluru Central daily special will remain cancelled from May 14 to May 31. Train No 06324 Mangaluru Central-Coimbatore Junction daily special will remain cancelled from May 14 to May 31.