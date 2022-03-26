Two new COVID-19 cases in Udupi

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Udupi district on Friday. With five patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at five.

In Dakshina Kannada, there were no new cases reported on Friday. With one patient discharged, the number of active cases stood at 10.

With 4,894 people getting the vaccine on Friday, the total number of vaccinated people in Dakshina Kannada reached 35.35 lakh. Of these, 18.17 lakh have taken the first dose and 16.67 lakh their second. As many as 50,747 people have taken the precautionary dose.

As many as 5,528 persons were vaccinated in Udupi on Friday taking the total number of such people to 21.39 lakh. Of these, 10.68 lakh have taken their first dose and 10.18 lakh their second. And, 52,334 people have taken the precautionary dose.