Two new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday. With two patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 18. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 0.1%.

In Udupi district, there was one new case and the patient is symptomatic. The number of active cases in Udupi stood at six.

With 2,962 people getting the vaccine on Tuesday, the total number of those vaccinated reached 35.24 lakh in Dakshina Kannada. Of these, 18.11 lakh have taken the first dose and 16.62 lakh their second. As many as 50,273 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi, 5,608 people were vaccinated taking the total to 21.20 lakh. Of these, 10.65 lakh have taken their first dose and 10.04 lakh their second. And, 50,422 people have taken the precautionary dose.