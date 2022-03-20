Two new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported one COVID-19 positive case on Sunday. With four patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 21. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 0.07%.

With 454 people getting the vaccine on Sunday, the total number of vaccinated people in Dakshina Kannada reached 35.17 lakh. Of these, 18.07 lakh have taken the first dose and 16.60 lakh their second. As many as 49,896 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, one new case was reported and the patient is symptomatic. The number of active cases stood at five.

As many as 203 persons were vaccinated in Udupi on Sunday taking the total number of such people to 21.08 lakh. Of these, 10.6 lakh have taken their first dose and 9.99 lakh their second. And, 49,301 people have taken the precautionary dose.