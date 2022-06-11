Two murder accused fired at following attack on police in Mangaluru

All the five injured persons, including the two accused, were admitted to a private hospital.

All the five injured persons, including the two accused, were admitted to a private hospital.

Two persons with criminal antecedents and three policemen were injured when police fired at two accused persons after they attacked at the policemen in Pakshigere in Moodbidri police station limits, in the outskirts of the city, on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The police gave names of the accused persons as Arjun Moodshedde and Manoj alias Bindas Manoj, both aged around 30 years. The injured policemen were Sub-Inspector Rajendra, Assistant Sub-Inspector David and head constable Sudhir Poojari.

Arjun and Manoj are accused in the murder of their former alleged associate Raju Alias Raghavendra in Panambur police station limits on June 6.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that Arjun, Manoj and Raju were all part of a team who were involved in several crimes in the city. Among the crimes they were involved included murder of one Sandeep in Mangaluru North police station limits in 2012.

Raju broke away from the group following murder of their alleged associate Sandesh in 2019.

Arjun and Manoj were having grudge against Raju as they suspected him to be involved in the murder of Sandesh. Raju had taken ₹2.5 lakh from Arjun and Manoj and failed to return the amount.

The two persons attempted to murder Raju five months ago in Surathkal. They hatched a plan five days ago at a function in Kapu and hacked Raju to death on June 6.

Mr. Kumar said Arjun and Manoj were arrested on June 10, 2022.

On Saturday, the police took the two to the hideout in Pakshigere where other accused persons were holed up. While the cop were about to arrest them, the accused duo tried to run away by attacking the policemen after damaged a police vehicle.

The Central Crime Branch Police Inspector, Mahesh Prasad fired a warning shot in air before hitting on the foot of the accused persons.

All the five injured persons, including the two accused, were admitted to a private hospital. Mr. Kumar said the police have taken six persons to their custody. Search was on for a total of about 20 persons who are allegedly involved in the murder of Raju, he said.