Two more villages in Udupi district will be declared tobacco-free, says Angara

: Minister in-charge of Udupi S. Angara said on Monday that Korgi village in Kundapur taluk and Renjala village in Karkala taluk will be declared as tobacco-free in the coming days.

Delivering the Independence Day address at Mahatma Gandhi stadium at Ajjarakadu in Udupi, he said that Kodibengre village in Udupi taluk has already been declared as tobacco-free.

Mr. Angara, who is the Minister for Ports, Fisheries and Inland Water Transport, said that the government has approved a coastal berth project at Gangolli at an estimated cost of ₹95.88 crore under the Sagar Mala Yojana.

In addition, a ₹228.78-crore multi-purpose port project at Byndoor and a ₹304.17-crore multi-purpose port project at Malpe have been approved under the yojana.

The bidding process is under progress to develop a coastal berth at Hangarakatte at a cost of ₹7.8 crore.

The Minister said that it will be 25 years on August 25 since Udupi became an independent district. It was carved out of Dakshina Kannada. Different programmes have been planned to celebrate the silver jubilee of the district.

Mr. Angara said that 176 Grama One centres have been opened in the district. They are providing 750 services.

Referring to damages to houses owing to the recent heavy rains, he said that 675 families have been given compensation of ₹1.22 crore.

The Minister said that the government has taken up construction of 175 vented dams at an estimated cost of ₹204.13 crore under the Paschima Vahini Project in the district.

The Yaksha Rangayana building is being built at Karkala at a cost of ₹2 crore.

Mr. Angara said that freedom fighters like Karnad Sadashiva Rao and Kudmul Ranga Rao have contributed immensely for the eradication of untouchability too in the coastal belt. Rani Abbakka had fought against foreign invaders, he added.