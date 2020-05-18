Mangaluru

Two more test positive in Mangaluru

Two more persons, a 34-year-old pregnant woman who recently returned from Mumbai and another with a history of visiting Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19 here on Sunday. With this, the number of active patients under treatment in Dakshina Kannada rose to 31.

The 34-year-old woman (P-1095) hailing from Yeyyadi had returned from Mumbai along with her husband and their child on May 14. All the three were under institutional quarantine. Her throat and nasal swabs tested positive on Sunday and she was later moved to the Government Wenlock Hospital, the COVID-19 designated hospital.

The other person, a 31-year-old man (P-1094) from Jeppupatna, with history of visiting Delhi, volunteered to undergo the test following symptoms of COVID-19 infection. Later, he tested positive.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh has declared Jeppupatna as a containment zone. The Executive Engineer III of Mangaluru City Corporation has been appointed as Incident Commander.

Ms. Rupesh said that test reports of 112 samples are awaited.

There are 33 persons under quarantine at NIT-K, Surathkal, and nine are under quarantine at the ESI Hospital in the city.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, 18,918 migrant workers from Dakshina Kannada have been sent to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Jharkhand as on Sunday.

