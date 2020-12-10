Two more special trains to be operated

Mangaluru

10 December 2020 21:34 IST

Railways will operate additional fully-reserved special trains between Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram and Dadar-Tirunelveli.

A release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division here said Train No. 06348 Mangaluru Central- Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily (Thiruvananthapuram) Express Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 2.20 p.m. with effect from December 19 to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4.40 a.m. the next day.

Train No. 06347 Thiruvananthapuram Central- Mangaluru Central Daily (Mangaluru) Express Special leaves Thiruvananthapuram Central at 8.50 p.m. with effect from December 16 to reach Mangaluru Central at 11.35 a.m. the next day.

Releases from SR and Konkan Railway Corporation said Train No. 06072 Tirunelveli - Dadar Weekly Superfast Festival Special will leave Tirunelveli at 7.15 a.m. on Wednesdays [December 16, 23, and 30] to reach Dadar at 3 p.m. the next day.

Train No. 06071 Dadar - Tirunelveli Weekly Superfast Festival Special leaves Dadar at 8 p.m. Thursdays [December 17, 24, and 31] to reach reach Tirunelveli at 4 a.m. the third day. They have halts at Karwar, Honnavar, Udupi, and Mangaluru Junction in Karnataka. The trains comprise one 2-Tier AC, two 3-Tier AC, seven second sleeper class, three second sitting, and two generator car coaches, all LHB.