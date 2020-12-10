Two more special trains to be operated

Railways will operate additional fully-reserved special trains between Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram and Dadar-Tirunelveli.
A release from Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division here said Train No. 06348 Mangaluru Central- Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily (Thiruvananthapuram) Express Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 2.20 p.m. with effect from December 19 to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4.40 a.m. the next day.
Train No. 06347 Thiruvananthapuram Central- Mangaluru Central Daily (Mangaluru) Express Special leaves Thiruvananthapuram Central at 8.50 p.m. with effect from December 16 to reach Mangaluru Central at 11.35 a.m. the next day.
Releases from SR and Konkan Railway Corporation said Train No. 06072 Tirunelveli - Dadar Weekly Superfast Festival Special will leave Tirunelveli at 7.15 a.m. on Wednesdays [December 16, 23, and 30] to reach Dadar at 3 p.m. the next day.
Train No. 06071 Dadar - Tirunelveli Weekly Superfast Festival Special leaves Dadar at 8 p.m. Thursdays [December 17, 24, and 31] to reach reach Tirunelveli at 4 a.m. the third day. They have halts at Karwar, Honnavar, Udupi, and Mangaluru Junction in Karnataka. The trains comprise one 2-Tier AC, two 3-Tier AC, seven second sleeper class, three second sitting, and two generator car coaches, all LHB.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath