Two more Nigerians arrested in drug case

MANGALURU

29 June 2021 18:36 IST

The police have arrested two more Nigerians in connection with two cases registered in the city against drug trafficking in Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod district of Kerala.

The police gave the names of the accused as Ohamobi Paul Ifechukwu (34) and Uchechukwu Elekwachi (34), both hailing from of Anambra State of Nigeria. They were arrested from a rented premises they were staying in Bidarahalli in Bengaluru on Monday.

Early in June, the Konaje Police arrested four persons and recovered 235 grams of MDMA from them. Further, they arrested two persons, including Stany Chima, a Nigerian national, for illegal transportation of MDMA and other drugs. During questioning, Chima revealed to the police that he was getting MDMA from Ifechukwu and Elekwachi.

Advertising

Advertising

A team of Konaje Police went to Bengaluru and arrested Ifechukwu and Elekwachi, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Tuesday.

The police are making efforts to trace others involved in illegal transportation of narcotic drugs, he said.