Two more die in rain-related incidents; holiday for schools, PU colleges extended

July 06, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Holiday for schools and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts has been extended till Friday even as two more persons died in rain-related incidents in Dakshina Kannada, taking the toll in the coastal belt to six this week.

The Deputy Commissioners of the two districts issued notifications on Thursday extending the holiday for the third consecutive day.

The India Meteorological Department has issued red alert for the coastal districts till 8.30 a.m. on Friday. It sounded orange alert for the coastal belt from 8.30 a.m. on July 7 to 8.30 a.m. on July 8.

According to the office of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, Niranjan N. Mudya, 42, of Mantrady village in Moodbidri taluk slipped into a pond and died between 9 p.m. on July 5 and 9 a.m. on July 6. He slipped to the waterbody while on the way to his paddy field in the night. Revenue Department has taken steps to grant ₹5 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased.

In another incident at Honnedi, Aletti village, in Sullia taluk, at 4 p.m. on Thursday Narayan alias Palam, 45, slipped from a footbridge to a rivulet and got washed away. The footbridge made from arecanut palms connected Honnedi with Peraje, according to the office of the Sullia tahsildar.

Earlier this week, two persons each died in rain-related incidents in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.