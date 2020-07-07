Two more deaths in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Dakshina Kannada rose to 22 on Monday with two more patients losing their lives to the disease.

A 52-year-old old man suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiac problems and pneumonia had been admitted to the Government Wenlock Hospital on July 2.

The man, who tested positive, died on Monday morning.

A 62-year-old man had been admitted to a private hospital in the city on June 27. He died on Monday.

In Udupi district, 40 new cases were reported taking the total to 205 on Monday.

As many as 18 patients were discharged.