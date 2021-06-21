Two more arrested

MANGALURU

21 June 2021 23:35 IST

The police arrested two persons, including a Nigerian national, in connection with illegal distribution of MDMA and other narcotic drugs in Dakshina Kannada and also Kasaragod district of Kerala.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Stanely Chima of Abuja in Nigeria and Mohammed Rameez of Uppala in Kasaragod district of Kerala. These two were the main accused in a case of illegal distribution of drugs in the two States. The two were arrested in connection with two cases registered in Konaje Police Station here. The police have arrested five persons and recovered 235 grams of MDMA, two cars and nine mobile phones in this case

