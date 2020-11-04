Two more arrested in Surendra Bhandary murder

MANGALURU

04 November 2020 01:24 IST

The Dakshina Kannada Police arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of financier-turned-Tulu actor Surendra Bhandary (39) taking the total number of arrests to 11.

The police gave the names of arrested persons as Prateek (27) of Laila in Belthangady and Jayesh alias Sachhu of Bondel in Mangaluru.

The police said that Prateek had taken ₹ 2.5 lakh for harbouring Satish and Girish, who were among the nine persons already arrested, and arranging for vehicles for their movement.

Jayesh alias Sachhu was accused of accepting money on behalf of Akash Bhavan Sharan for the murder of Bhandary. The two were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate who remanded them to prison.

The police have already arrested Satish Kulal, Girish, Akash Bhavan Sharan, Pradeep Kumar, Sharief alias Syed Sharief, Venkappa Poojary, Divyaraj, Anil Pumpwell and Rajesh. Five special teams have been formed to trace the accused and Circle Inspector T.D. Nagaraj is investigating the

case.