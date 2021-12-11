Two more arrested in sexual harassment case in city

One of them is the wife of advocate K.S.N. Rajesh who is now at large

The police on Thursday arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a law student by advocate K.S.N. Rajesh, who is said to be at large.

The names of the arrested persons were given as Shashikala Rajesh (38), wife of Rajesh, and Alok K. (22), son of Achyut K.B., who is accused of harbouring Rajesh.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Friday that Ms. Shashikala Rajesh has been accused of threatening the victim to withdraw the case against Rajesh. Alok was arrested after the police recovered from him SIM cards said to have been used by Rajesh.

These two accused are said to be involved in a conspiracy against the victim, he said.

Both the arrested were produced before a court which granted them bail, the Police Commissioner said.

Complaint

The law student on October 18 filed a complaint against Rajesh, a Special Public Prosecutor for Lokayukta, accusing him of sexually harassing her several times.

On the same day, the student’s friend filed a compliant against Rajesh and Ashok Nagar Mahila Vedike president Pavitra Acharya accusing of taking her to a police station and forcing her to sign a document to deny the incident involving her friend.

Both the cases were filed at the Women’s Police Station.

Rajesh has been at large since October 18 and he is said to be with his friend Achyut, a resident of Bengaluru.

The police have issued a look-out notice against Rajesh and Achyut.

The police have taken action to freeze all bank accounts of Rajesh.

A few days ago an anticipatory bail application filed by Rajesh was rejected by the High Court of Karnataka.

The police have arrested Pavitra Acharya and Ananth Bhat, who is accused of driving Rajesh out of the city.