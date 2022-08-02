Two more arrested in Praveen Nettaru murder

August 02, 2022 23:26 IST

The Dakshina Kannada Police on Tuesday arrested two more people in connection with the murder of 32-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru on July 26.

The police gave the names of the arrested men as Saddam and Haris, both hailing from Pallimajalu, Bellare.

On July 28, the Dakshina Kannada Police had arrested two men, 29-year-old Zakir of Savanoor and 27-year-old Shafiq of Bellare in connection with the murder.

Further investigation has led to the arrest of 32-year-old Saddam and 42-year-old Haris, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said. All the four are accused of hatching a conspiracy for the murder.

The investigating team, he said, has identified other conspirators and assailants in the case. The suspects are absconding and a search is on for them, Mr. Sonawane said.

The arrests come a day after the Dakshina Kannada Police secured a man from Bengaluru. “We have secured a few people from different parts of the State and they are being questioned,” Mr. Sonawane said.

As the case involves an act of creating general fear among people, Bellare Police has invoked Sections 16 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused.

The police have also registered a case for an offence punishable under Section 302 and 120 (B) of Indian Penal Code, Mr. Sonawane said.