Two MIT students killed in accident

Two architecture students from the Manipal Institute of Technology died while eight of their classmates were injured after their sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit a lorry at Chelyar Cross near Mukka, near Mangaluru, on Saturday.

The Mangaluru Traffic North police have given the names of the deceased as Gloria, 24, who hails from Kerala and Aparna, 24, who is from Odisha.

The police said the 10 classmates had come to Mangaluru for an architecture project work.

As they were returning to Manipal, Avanth, who was driving the car, reportedly lost control over the vehicle and hit a median near Chelyar Cross.

The vehicle then crossed the median and hit a lorry coming from the opposite side. The police said that Gloria died on the spot, while Aparna died before she was brought to the nearby hospital.

The police took the help of onlookers to shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

The condition of Avanth and two other injured students is critical, the police added.