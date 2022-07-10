Two missing as car falls into rivulet

Two people are reported missing after the car they were in fell into a rivulet near Kaniyoor, off the Subrahmanya-Manjeshwar State Highway in Dakshina Kannada, in the early hours of Sunday.

The police gave the names of the missing people as Dhanush (26) of Kundadka in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada and his brother-in-law Dhanush (21) of Manjeshwar in Kerala. The police said that one of them was driving the car.

The car was going towards Kaniyoor from Puttur. The car fell into the Gowri Hole rivulet that was overflowing a bridge near Baithadka Masjid. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera and the video was widely circulated in the social media.

The Dakshina Kannada Police made inquiries and found that the two missing people had left their house at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel, Bellare Police and local swimmers launched a search and found the car 600 m away from the bridge at 12.30 a.m. The two missing people are yet to be traced, said Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane.