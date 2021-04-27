Two minors secured for graffiti writing

The police took into custody two college students who are in conflict with law in connection with a recent incident of graffiti writing on the Pumpwell Flyover wall.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here that the students were from a prominent college in the city and they wrote the graffiti to support lockdown so that their exams get postponed.

The graffiti read: “Lockdown Needed” and along with that, there were others that said, “Bad Boys in the City” and “Tell your Mom”.

After finding the graffiti on April 20, Mangaluru East (Kadri) Police registered a case and launched investigation. The minors were traced based on CCTV footage. The graffiti was written on the flyover wall in front of Karnataka Bank Head Office.

Mr. Kumar said that further investigation is on.