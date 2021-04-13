Two minors booked

MANGALURU

13 April 2021 00:25 IST

The Surathkal Police booked two minor boys on Monday for allegedly throwing stones at a widow of a masjid in Santosh Colony of Idya in their limits on April 4.

The police said that clues from CCTV cameras installed in the area led to the two boys. The police seized the two-wheeler used by the boys. The police produced them before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Murder

A 47-year-old worker was found dead near the railway track in the Baikampady Industrial Estate on Monday. The Panambur Police said that the worker was murdered.

Advertising

Advertising

The police gave the name of the victim as Yellappa (47) from Bagalkot district. The police said that he was hacked to death and abandoned near the railway track. Fingerprint experts visited the spot. A dog squad was pressed into service.