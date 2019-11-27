Two men sentenced to 20 years RI for sexual assault of minor

Two men charged with sexually assaulting a minor girl under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, three years ago, were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by the district special court here on Tuesday.

The judgment delivered by the Principal District and Sessions Judge C.M. Joshi here stated that the convicts Mukhesh Seni, 20, and Padam Singh Seni, 28, were sentenced to undergo RI for 20 years and pay a fine of ₹20,000 for the offence punishable under Section 376 D (gang rape) read with Section 34 of IPC. In default to pay fine, both the accused shall undergo simple imprisonment for a period of one year.

The convicts were sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for 10 years and pay a fine of ₹15,000 for the offence punishable under Section 366A (procuration of minor girl) read with Section 34 of IPC. In default to pay the fine, the accused shall undergo simple imprisonment for six months. Both the convicts were sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for seven years and pay a fine of ₹10,000 for the offence punishable under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) read with Section 34 of IPC.

In default to pay fine, both the accused shall undergo simple imprisonment for six months. Both the convicts were sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for one year and pay a fine of ₹5,000 for the offence punishable under Section 506 read with Section 34 of IPC. In default to pay fine, both the accused shall undergo simple imprisonment for a period of three months.

Both the convicts were sentenced to undergo RI for 20 years and pay a fine of ₹20,000 for the offence punishable under Section 5(g) read with Section 6 of POCSO Act. In default to pay fine, both the accused shall undergo simple imprisonment for a period of one year.

Both the accused are entitled for set off under Section 428 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) and all the sentences shall run concurrently. Out of the fine amount imposed, a sum of ₹1,00,000 had been ordered to be paid to the victim as compensation under Section 357 of Cr.PC and the victim was at liberty to approach District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for compensation under section 357A of Cr.PC for which the court makes a recommendation, the verdict stated.