Two lose ₹17 lakh to online fraudsters in separate incidents in city

August 30, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two residents of Mangaluru have lost about ₹17 lakh to fraudsters in separate incidents through online task and sharing of the one-time password.

The victim in the first incident received a WhatsApp message from an international phone number claiming to be ‘Acuate Media Company’ about a part-time job on August 26. A person claiming to be a company representative offered ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 a day for the job.

Initially, amounts sent by the victim were credited back to his account and later on, the representative sought heavy amounts. Believing his words, the victim sent amounts ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹3 lakh in separate transactions, totalling ₹10.88 lakh till August 28.

Since the victim did not get his investment back, he approached the police.

In the second incident, the victim received an SMS from a nationalised bank with a link. The victim filled in the details after clicking the link. Thereafter, the victim received a call from an unknown number asking for updating the PAN. The victim not only provided the information sought, but also shared the OTP with the caller. Later, ₹6,21,082 was withdrawn from his bank account.

The Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police have registered separate cases and are investigating.

