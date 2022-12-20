Two lorries seized

December 20, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

Personnel from the Mines and Geology department seized two tipper lorries which were reportedly transporting sand illegally at Trasi vilage in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a communique, the personnel led by senior geologist G.U. Sandeep raided a place at Movadi in Trasi village around noon. There were no documents permitting transportation of sand with the tipper lorry drivers.

A complaint was filed by Mr. Sandeep at the Gangolli police. The two lorries were kept at the Gangolli police station, the department said.