Two labourers die while unloading granite from truck at Malpe

September 14, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two labourers hailing from Odhisa died after they were crushed under granite slabs in Thottam village near Malpe police station limits on Thursday afternoon.

The police gave names of the deceased as Babulla, 38, and Bhaskar,40.

The police said the deceased labourers had come in the container lorry that brought granite from New Mangalore Port to an under construction house in Thottam. While unloading them, a few granite slabs collapsed and two labourers got under it. They died on the spot.

The Malpe police registered a case of negligence against the transporter and owner of the under construction house.

Motorist killed

An 19-year-old motorist died and two others were injured after the motorcycle they were riding hit the footpath at Padil underpass, near Mangaluru Junction Railway station, on the Padil-Bajal road on Thursday.

The Mangaluru Traffic South police said deceased Bhuvan Raj, 19, a resident Pallakere in Bajal, was riding the motorcycle towards Bajal with his two friends Godwin, 19 and Ashit, 17- as pillion. Raj lost control of the motorcycle and rammed to the footpath. All the three injured persons were taken to nearby hospital where Raj succumbed, the police said.

